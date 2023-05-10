Popular Nigerian musician, KCee and his brother EMoney, have made headlines over a video of them with MC Oluomo

In the video, KCee and EMoney were seen hailing the former NURTW chieftain as they presented him with wads of cash and a drink

KCee went ahead to give a speech on how Oluomo was a powerful man, and they needed to honour him with the cash they were presenting to him

Nollywood actor Lege Miami recently posted a video of singer KCee and his brother, EMoney, with a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, MC Oluomo.

In the video, it appeared KCee and his brother had hosted MC Oluomo in their home, and they made sure to welcome him well.

KCee was seen delivering a speech to Oluomo as he held a small tray filled with bundles of N500 notes and a case of wine.

According to the Limpopo crooner, MC Oluomo is a great and powerful man, and even though the cash they were presenting to him was small, it needed to be put inside a tray.

KCee went on to say they were celebrating MC’s presence in their home because he was highly welcome. In his words:

“We need to put some little cash in a tray like this, no matter how little, that’s how we do. Then a drink. MC you are a powerful man, you’re a great man and we celebrate your presence in our home, you guys are highly welcome.”

As KCee was giving his speech, Nollywood actor Lege Miami was seen interjecting with words of praise for EMoney, KCee and MC Oluomo.

See the video below:

Video of KCee, EMoney, Lege Miami with MC Oluomo gets netizens talking

Shortly after the Nollywood actor posted the video online, many netizens shared their thoughts. Some of them tried to make guesses about who KCee and EMoney were supporting during the election and more. Read some comments below:

todex009:

“Oya Lege eyan joinbody.”

Dami_lare31:

“Gistlover no lie den sha.”

_sandra_doll:

“No wonder they didn’t come out to support Obi, they were hiding and trying to play smart , God big pass all of una sha … Because you have generational wealth you didn’t think of thousands and millions of other Nigerians that are suffering… the last man standing and still standing my foot.

Yung_dokky:

“Na Amuda dis guy Dey work for truly.”

mr_denrele:

“MC no even understand Wetin dem dey talk.”

josh4life111:

“But Kcee campaign for Peter obi now! Eyes service Politics Na crazy game.”

Oluwoleasap:

“See the way wealthy men dey talk…you just dey make noise. Nah who carry you follow body sef??? ”

