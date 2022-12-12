Top Nigerian singer, Tems, seems not to have only humans as fans seeing as some canines took interest in her music

A series of videos recently made the rounds online showing different dogs howling along to her song, Free Mind

The viral clip amused many netizens and some of them reacted by telling Tems to hold a concert for her dog fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, got netizens talking after videos showed dogs ‘singing along’ to one of her songs, Free Mind.

The BET recognised star’s song seemed to catch the fancy of her canine fans seeing as a series of videos made the rounds of different dogs howling along to her music.

In all the clips, all the dogs had it in common to howl along to a particular part of the song that appeared to interest them the most.

Fans gush over videos of different dogs 'singing' along to Tems' Free Mind song. Photos: @temsszn

A Twitter user, Temsszn, who shared the video compilation online, noted that the dogs are obsessed with Tems’ Free Mind song.

Netizens react to videos of different dogs ‘singing along’ to Tems’ Free Mind song

Shortly after the video compilation of the canine music fans was posted online, it amused a number of netizens who reacted to it.

Some of them gushed over the heartwarming display while others noted that the singer needs to also organize a concert for them.

Read some of their reactions below:

Jamo Jnr told Tems to hold a concert for them:

Vagnarok noted that that particular part of the track sounded like another dog howling:

Khaleed also decided to test it on his own dog:

Dev Q said Tems didn’t realize she was hitting dog notes:

This tweep commented on the last dog hitting soprano notes:

Clarissa had this to say about the first dog:

This tweep said:

Lohii gushed over the display:

