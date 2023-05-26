Davido and his entourage were recently sighted at a mall in a video which saw many fans excited

The singer who was surrounded by his human barricade of bodyguards was with his lawyer, Prince

One particular fan took a hit when he tried to get close to the singer, courtesy of the belt-wielding bodyguard

Davido is loved by millions of people in Nigeria. Thus, it comes as no surprise that he had fans going crazy when he was spotted at a mall.

Photos of Davido Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, the Unavailable singer is seen passing through the mall, surrounded by his entourage, including his bodyguards who form a human barricade around the music star.

While fans screamed and hailed the singer, each trying to get a photo or video with/and of the star.

However, one fan got quite unfortunate when he made to go close to the singer, unwittingly blocking one of the bodyguards.

The guard in question immediately whips what appears to be a belt at the fan whose retreat was quick.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react as Davido's bodyguard whips at fan trying to get a photo with star

christianagold_:

"Who that one they hold belt for? That is why when I see these celebrities I waka pass. I am a Davido fan but do not support rubbish."

mc_innocent01:

"Make God have mercy on us all….why that one Dey wipe people with belt for there…atleast celebrities are nothing without people."

iamnuel_miuzik:

"Anybody wey that belt meet for neck ehn these ones no dey talk “sorry” oh."

olabisi.oladele:

"Fame comes wit stress but if I was in anywhere close to that mall ….I go chop belt o but I will still escape to go hug him."

9thcrawler:

"Omo you wipe me belt we die there immediately… na obo I love no be you wey carry belt like who send you?"

kelly_brandyy:

"Imagine just going on your own and you hear Koba behind your neck"

juan_unusual:

"Idan don chop belt for noting."

chioma_smart12:

"Na only me no sabi warship celebrities? Because don’t why y’all have to be running after him like second Jesus."

