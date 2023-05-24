Singer Davido has joined the long list of prominent Nigerians who have sent congratulatory messages to Dangote over his new refinery

Davido, in his message to the Nigerian billionaire who is also his godfather, also threw shades at the entrepreneur's haters

As expected, Davido's message stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, who joined him to celebrate Dangote

Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been making headlines following the inauguration of his refinery located in the Epe area of Lagos.

Like many prominent figures in the country, DMW label boss David Davido Adeleke, who is a godson to the billionaire, penned a congratulatory message to the entrepreneur.

Davido celebrates his godfather. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the singer's message came with a shade that seemed to be directed at the billionaire haters.

Davido, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, wrote:

"Congratulations Godfather @AlikoDangote @DangoteGroup. E go burn dem like fire ."

This comes weeks after Davido shared some valuable financial advice that he received from Africa's richest man.

Netizens react to Davido's congratulatory messages to Dangote

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

JamalPacman:

"Uncle Aliko making Ghana proud."

Oye440:

"My own Godfather won use billing kee me."

Whizzie111:

"Guyy nah refinery oo, make anything no burn o."

SaneeBack:

"Main Godfather and lil Godfather ✨."

OfficialVj14:

"Congratulations is must we pray for our own congratulations."

king_shacole:

"Congratulations to them all but na we the masses dey pay the price."

optionzdadaz:

"Daviddddd save ya money!!! Daviddddd save ya money!!! Two days after David don go buy car.."

tigharace:

"I really feel good about this as if it is really going to affect me positively."

iam_philopearl:

"Haaa make Refinery no sha burn."

judeisrael94:

"Congratulations Dangote. Keep making Ghana proud ."

Controversies trail claim that Dangote's refinery will charge in dollars

There were speculations that the newly commissioned Dangote Refinery would charge Nigeria dollars for refined petroleum products.

The 650,000bpd capacity refinery owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote launched amid claims of easing petrol imports by Africa’s biggest economy.

But sources disclosed that there are plans by the refinery to charge Nigeria and other customers in dollars, the international currency of exchange.

Source: Legit.ng