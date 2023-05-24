Ace Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions online as he breaks the heart of his fans, that are supporters of other English clubs after he declared his love for Man City

Davido, who was at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend to watch Manchester City clinch the English Premier League trophy against Chelsea

The OBO, in a post shared on his Twitter handle, congratulated the English Champions for an imperious feat after it won its third premier league championship in a roll

After years of avoiding publicly declaring his favourite football club, Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido recently broke the hearts of many fans as he picked EPL side Manchester City as his team of choice.

Davido was at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend to witness Man City defeat, Chelsea, clinch its third EPL title in a roll, and fifth in the last six seasons.

Nigerian singer Davido sparks online reactions as he declares Man City, his favourite football club. Photo credit: @davido/ManCity

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram, the DMW boss wrote saying:

"With the PUMA Fam in Manchester making timeless moments. Congrats on the 3rd in a row @ManCity. Everything skyblue word to @pumafootball!"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Davido's post celebrating Man City's 3rd EPL title in a roll:

See how the singer's fans reacted to his declaration of love for Man City

@ManUtdInPidgin:

"I get mad love for you, but Man Utd >> Man City."

@mister_ade5:

"You’re in the wrong Manchester bro."

@Gagulus:

"Be like Aseka na Chelsea fan! Respect ✊ ."

@iam_trapper:

"So Davido didn't get to meet Manchester city players."

@SamDanielcute:

"My Idolo is in the right Manchester ."

@unlimiteddrey:

"Asa asika no wear city jersey Chelsea fans sha."

@ola_thatboy:

"Omo baba Olowo."

@Oladeinde92:

"Prince no dey happy ."

Davido hails abroad fans after amazing show in New York, set for London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Davido had one of the most spectacular moments in his career with his meet and greet section in New York at the Irving Plaza, where he later held a fantastic concert for his studio album Timeless.

The 30BG crooner appreciated everyone who showed up for him as he held his first live show since his son’s demise.

Davido noted that he would be moving on to London to continue on his Timeless album tour.

Source: Legit.ng