Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has put up a call to Nigerians to regard people with disabilities as people

In a video on her page, the mum of two shared a video of one of her Funke Inspires episodes with a disabled shoemaker Sherif

Leading by example, the filmmaker shared videos of herself rocking footwear from the young man

On an episode of her Funke Inspires series, Nollywood's Funke Akindele interviewed a disabled shoemaker, Sherif.

According to the filmmaker who made a case for people living with disabilities, they are special, not damaged or broken.

Funke Akindele models for disabled shoemaker Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Funke noted that such people have much to give society, and Sherif, a shoemaker, is skilled and passionate about his craft.

Speaking for himself, Sherif noted that he loves to make shoes, and when Funke Akindele reached out to him, he gave her footwear the best in him.

Attached to the video are clips of Funke and her younger colleague, Tobi Makinde aka Timini rocking footwear from Sherif.

To end the episode, the filmmaker charged Nigerians and her fans to patronize Sherif and lend a helping hand to other disabled people around them.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's video

groschenpieces:

"That’s Aunty Funke for you. Very supportive , ah me I can testify to this ooo mama what you did for me in January I will never ever forget it… Modupe ma your children will continue to find Favour wherever they step their foot Amen ."

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"This is a celebrity with substance, not just glamor alone... SUBSTANCE!!!"

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"You are God's gift to earth, ma'am. So selfless and thoughtful. I am inspired and may God help me!❤️ More Grace and Power, Obìnrin Méta! I love you.❤️"

ng_beauty_empire:

"Why won't I love this woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ She is so exceptional... My Role model.... God bless you Mama for all you do❤️❤️❤️"

horpeyeahmee01:

"Pure, undiluted love. God bless you ma."

