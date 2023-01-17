The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has declared support for its members running for posts in the forthcoming elections

The national president, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, asked actors to cast aside their political interests and vote for their colleagues because of the impact it will have on the industry

Some of the actors contesting for political positions are Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh, and others

If movie stars like Funke Akindele, Tonto Dikeh, and Femi Branch who are running for the office of deputy governors in different states get into power, it will have an impact on the movie industry.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (ANG), Emeka Rollas, made this known in a statement where he urged members of the association to vote and support their colleagues.

"Even though AGN is apolitical, individual members have the right to participate and campaign for candidates running for various political positions."

The statement released by the director of communications, Kate Henshaw, also urged members to put in their all, irrespective of political interest, to make sure their own emerge winners.

According to the release, Funke Akindele, Femi Branch, Tonto Dikeh, Hilda Dokubo, Desmond Elliot, Caroline Danjuma, and Ned Nwoko who is the chairman of the National Board of Patrons should all be voted for.

"Funke Akindele, Tonto Dike and Femi Branch are running as Deputy Gubernatorial candidates in Lagos, Rivers, Ogun states respectively, while Hilda Dokubo is contesting for Federal House of Representatives in Asalga/Akulga Federal constituency of Rivers State and Desmond Elliot is seeking a re-election to Lagos State House of Assembly to represent Surulere 1 constituency. Also, the Chairman of the National Board of Patrons of the Guild, Prince Ned Nwoko is contesting for Delta North Senatorial position."

"It has become imperative to vote our members into power to further help the growth and development of Nollywood. Actors Guild of Nigeria has members in all the states of the Federation, including Abuja with satellite chapters in major cities and local government areas in Nigeria."

