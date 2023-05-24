Popular Nollywood actress Empress Njamah got netizens talking as she celebrated the birthday of her colleague and friend, Eddie Watson

The movie star took to social media to share loved-up pictures of herself with the handsome actor

Considering her recent relationship scandal, netizens were quick to make some observations about her warm birthday post

Popular Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has stirred reactions online with her recent social media post.

The movie star showcased loved-up images of herself and actor Eddie Watson as she celebrated his birthday.

Empress Njamah wished actor Eddie Watson a happy birthday. Credit: @empressnjamah

Wishing him a wonderful year ahead, Empress penned beautiful words as she celebrated his birthday.

She captioned her post:

"Happy cake day to an amazing friend and brother who is always looking out for me. May the almighty God grant all your heart desires: long life in good health; thanks for being amazing; happy birthday, dearest." This caption and her pictures caught the attention of the actor as he reacted to them.

See Empress Njamah’s post below:

Actor Eddie Watson reacts Empress Njamah’s birthday post

After seeing her heartfelt post, Eddie couldn’t help but express his love for her.

He wrote: "Love you always."

Netizens react to Empress Njamah’s birthday post for Eddie Watson

Considering the recent scandal that has trailed the actress' relationship history, netizens were quick to make some observations about her pictures with Eddie.

Empress Njamah addresses fans amid saga with ex-fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Empress Njamah sent an appreciation message to those who stood by her amid her trending saga with her ex-fiancé.

In a video, she wore a smile on her face as she said she was alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom.

Many of the actress’ fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to applaud her while sending goodwill messages to her.

