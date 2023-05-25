Sandra Iheuwa, Nigerian socialite and ex-baby mama of popular music executive Ubi Franklin, finally shares why she left her husband, Steve Thompson

The young mother of three made the revelation during an interview with ace journalist, Chude Jidenwo

Sandra accused actress Nancy Iheme of sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve, while they were courting and even after they got married

Famous Nigerian socialite Sandra Iheuwa has sparked reactions online after her bombshell interview with journalist Chude Jidenwo.

During the interview, Sandra accused famous Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme of sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve Thompson, before and during their marriage.

Sandra Iheuwa has sparked reactions online as she calls out Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme for crashing her marriage to her hubby Steve Thompson. Photo credit: @mr_stevethompson/@ihemenancy/@chudeity

She also revealed that one of the things Nancy did during her marriage to Steve that she found highly repulsive was attending her wedding even though she wasn't invited.

Sandra alleged that the act was one of the reasons her marriage to Steve crashed and never lasted.

"Attention seeker....... No, be scatter your N100m wedding" - Nancy Iheme replies Sandra Iheuwa

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Nancy Iheme has reacted to the recent revelations made by Sandra Iheuwa about sleeping with Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson and for being one of the reasons the marriage crashed.

Nancy responded by calling Sandra an attention seeker who can't take care of a man. She also noted that she isn't the reason her N100m wedding.

Watch the interview where Sandra Iheuwa accused Nancy Iheme of sleeping with her hubby:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@houseofsharonbusinessworld:

"Our Nancy, hmmm."

@mjjewels_:

"I'm sure she will find a better man dat will love and cherish her all she’s asking is to be loved back."

@mr.v_exchange:

"Abeg who be the Steve una dey talk about, i’m new to this Amebo side of social media."

@hollercj:

"Them need to tie that Steve with chain. Man's a big problem."

@biim.zz:

"Sandra and Steve matter, I bet you don’t want to take sides , the two of them are the problem."

@opeyemioyatoye:

"Who else thought she was talking about Nancy Isime"

@lulusmooth:

"Who is Steve so we don’t come across his family male members too oh . And to that Nancy she need rehab."

@emenikytheophilus:

"I no Sabi dix Steve guy oooh. But one thing I know for sure be say the baba dey loaded in cash... Takes a rich dude to play around with fine fine ladies like dix."

@safespace__m:

"This Sandra problem go long because she doesn’t hear word , she doesn’t heal she just jump from one man to another just to pepper her ex without evaluating them."

Ubi Franklin’s babymama Sandra Ihuewa sparks dating rumours with Morachi, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sandra Iheuwa, one of Ubi Franklin's baby mama and ex-wife of Steve Thompson, seems to have found love again.

We're not far from the truth if we follow some of her page's videos and love posts.

Even though she might not have revealed the new man in her life, Nigerians have gone undercover. Reports show that Sandra Iheuwa is now in a relationship with the singer Morachi.

Source: Legit.ng