A video of serial businesswoman and brand influencer Sandra Iheuwa dancing while an unseen man grabbed her backside has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, the mother of four was dancing and twerking her backside to the camera in a rare video from her

It was also noticed that a particular piece of jewellery that she had on was seen on popular Nigerian rapper Morachi

Sandra Iheuwa, one of Ubi Franklin's baby mama and ex-wife of Steve Thompson, seems to have found love again.

We're not far from the truth if we go by some of the videos and love posts on her page.

Source: Instagram

Even though she might not have revealed the new man in her life, Nigerians have gone undercover. Reports show that Sandra Iheuwa is now in a relationship with the singer Morachi.

And according to our investigations, it seems accurate as we discovered some similarities in a video posted by both public figures on their pages.

In one of the viral clips, Sandra Iheuwa was seen wearing a diamond necklace that was also seen worn by Morachi. In another clip, Sandra was seen dancing and twerking her bum to the camera. A man was seen walking onto the scene and grabbing the mother of Iheuwa's bum while squeezing it.

See the video of both public celebrities and the similarities we noticed:

See how netizens reacted to the video that revealed that Sandra Iheuwa is dating Morachi

@___favy19__:

"Y’all never posted about her Bizness but always quick to post about her relationship!! Try and post about the ex husband an baby father as well."

@timsstitches:

"She’s really a hot woman ."

@ada___adannaya_:

"But she deserve to be happy no matter anything."

@suaveskin.co:

"Sandra’s choice of men sha."

@legendary_e.e:

"Sometimes just know that people are not happy. And they tend to be confused and do things without control but if you’re not informed, you will mistake that for happiness. Don’t forget this in life."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"We already knows her name, y all this plenty description for just one person ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ tag her name or biz name and we will still engage in your post."

@pwetty4u2nv:

"No be only man sabi move on o."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian socialite, Sandra Iheuwa, was in the news again after she accused actress Iheme Nancy of sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve Thompson.

It all started when the movie star dropped a comment on an Instagram blog where she bragged about how she could sleep with a man four times a day as long as she liked him.

Sandra then reacted to Nancy’s comment and asked if that also included married men. The actress retorted by asking the businesswoman if she has a husband, which degenerated into a more heated exchange of words.

Source: Legit.ng