Nigerian singer Davido had a great time on stage recently while performing one of his hit songs, Feel, off Timeless album

In a video shared by the singer, he was seen with some dancers, presumably TikTokers, on stage as he sang

The energetic fans broke into a wild cheer as the singer joined the young men, jumping and showing off moves

Davido has proven, with a new video on his page, that he is just as much of a hot stepper as a singer.

In a video seen on OBO's page, he was performing one of the songs off his Timeless album, Feel, as some young men danced behind him.

Davido shows off dance on stage Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

As it got to the interesting part of the song, Davido surprisingly joined the dancers to recreate the viral TikTok dance for the song.

The singer slid into their middle and delivered the rest of the dance as fans, obviously entertained, erupted into a wild cheer.

Davido wrote:

"FOREVER!!!! ️⏳"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

ayo_sekemi:

"Una don reach our 001 TikTok dance finish."

_cici_nita:

"I just Dey smile like who win lottery. Davido is so likeable abeg"

babaumwe:

"001 for a surely reason"

tifeh.makinde:

"Best in supporting and growing people "

timmy_dhakolo_:

"Man of the people ❤️☝"

estanola:

"Who else watched this over and over..? David your joy is contagious @davido"

hooliboy94:

"I love this mannnn lesgooo!!!! "

kamdjio_mira:

"Energy you have when your wife sabi cook. Food with completed nutrients with Energetic recipes. my in law . Thank you Lord "

neo_akpofure:

"This surprise burst my head!!!!"

im_tvibes:

"See moves like a billion gang! ❤️"

c_brewton:

"You are having too much fun @davido! Blessings fam!!’❤️"

Davido reveals how he connected his dad to World Bank president

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is from a wealthy home, and to the surprise of many, he has been an instrument of influence for his billionaire father.

In a video sighted online during an interview, Davido revealed that his father had been trying to reach the World Bank president, David Malpass, to no avail.

As luck would have it, the singer stayed at the same hotel with Malpass during the World Cup, and they met, with the World Bank president introducing himself.

Source: Legit.ng