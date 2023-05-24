A Jamaican disc jockey, Magic J, has stirred emotions online after he published a video on his social media pages and accused Nigerian Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid.

In the viral clip, Magic J also shared how he met Wizkid in a club in Jamaica, and he walked up to the Afrobeat singer, but he slapped his hands when he reached to him for a handshake

The DJ also revealed that he met Nigerian rapper Falz D Bahd at the same, but he was less aggressive towards him

A famous Jamaican disc jockey, Magic J, has sparked reactions online after a viral clip of him calling out internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, for slapping him during an exchange in a club.

Magic J alleged that he walked up to the singer to exchange pleasantries, but the singer responded to his show of love with aggression instead.

A clip of a Jamaican DJ, Magic J, who alleged that ace Nigerian singer Wizkid slapped him during an exchange at a club in Jamaica, has gone viral online. Photo credit: @tooxclusive_com/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The disc jockey also shared that on the same day in the same club, he met with Nigerian rapper Falz the Bahd, but it was a completely different experience from how Wizkid treated him.

Watch the viral video of the Jamaican DJ that called Wizkid out for slapping him:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of DJ Magic J accusing Wizkid of slapping him

@mrmoonwalka:

"Lies! Not the wizzy i know. Maybe wizzy’s body guard."

@legitp_17:

"Wizzy don high no mind am oya sorry."

@kelly.dreyton:

"Shake him for what exactly, are you guys friends?"

@richolovibe:

"The attention way baba want don happen."

@xo_xogram:

"Wizkid today again Omo baba grace heavy."

@king_escobar001:

"Vess guy no be by force to shake everybody dj no they shake idan."

@iamwillowy:

"Wait....why must wizkid be on every ones lips in this industry... Haha."

@blesso_damijo:

"Why you go give celebrity hand wen him non know you at all…."

@playrich_official:

"That small big Wizzy slap you keh you no fit help popsy find 2/2 plank for pari."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"@tooxclusive_com you should ask for the video where wizkid slap him and post marge it to this post… Cuz where is the prove that wizkid slapped him???"

Source: Legit.ng