Fans of international disc jockey DJ Cuppy came out in numbers to attack the podcaster who trolled her style of wigs

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of podcaster Maliya and her friends discussing the billionaire daughter’s hairstyle on their show stirred tonnes of reactions online

In the latest update, netizens dig out old pictures and videos of the podcaster glammed in something worse than Cuppy’s wig

Fast-rising Nigerian Podcaster Maliya, who called out DJ Cuppy for her style of wigs, attesting that they are all synthetic, has been dragged recently by fans.

Pictures of Podcaster Maliya and DJ Cuppy Credit: @maliyaofficial, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, Netizen dug out old videos and pictures of the podcaster carrying the same synthetic she attacked the billionaire for few days back.

What made it interesting was that the young lady appeared to have worn the wig multiple times, as if that was the only surviving wig in her collection.

Watch the video below

Internet users react to podcaster Maliya’s post

__pappyg:

"If you think you’re making joke of a millionaire, the joke is on you."

iam_aquarius__:

"You people waste your time on useless things sha, most of this things are staged, then you start worrying yourself and you keep letting them have more followers, views and so on. You wey dey do 200mb go dey rant, waste your data connection on someone who knows she's not of Cuppy's standards, person wey go collect 10k kneel say TY. We're just wired in this country. We be like tennis balls, Dem dey play us here and there for fun, we dey shout( tennis ball dey always make noise when Bart touch am.:

hotboynan:

"Broke girls is always talking about boys with money and without. You'll never see a real queen doing that."

rosythrone:

"Normal eh, po0r pple are too loud! Imaging calling out a billionaire daughter. God abegoo ."

rosythrone:

"I trust digging association of Nigeria, they're good at wat they do."

ehiglamoure:

I’m not trying to mock anyone but y nah see who Dey laugh cuppy person wen dry anyhow even cuppy with her nonchalant way of doing things on d gram is far prettier and hotter than her, cuppy nor send cox she nor get who she wan impress for the gram but u that’s trying soo hard n leaving fake life is bashing a whole billionaire daughter person wen e papa buy 3 Lamborghini at once ah ah Chelsea common nahh."

Source: Legit.ng