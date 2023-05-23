Controversial media personality Nedu Wazobia has sparked reactions online after a very unusual comment he made on his podcast about the female singer, Tiwa Savage

In the viral clip, Nedu shared some weird details about enjoying the company of older women as compared to their younger counterpart

During the same show, Nedu also advised young men to date older women while advocating for young ladies who want to date older men should ensure they date the one who is wealth

Controversial media personality Nedu Wazobia is back with another hot take from his podcast.

During his show, the OAP shared his thoughts about dating and sexual relationships between young people and older generations.

Nedu, during the show, had said that older women are sweeter during coitus compared to GenZ ladies.

He even noted that if he had the opportunity, he would lick Tiwa Savage's privates.

The comedian also noted that Tiwa Savage, at 38-39, is almost at her sweetest during coitus.

Watch the clips where Nedu made those comments on his show below:

Watch where Nedu was advising younger ladies to date wealthy older men:

See the comments both clips stirred online

@tosinjuls:

"Nigerian podcast!!!!!!!!! Nedu podcast!!!!!!!!! Una too dey encourage Olosho lifestyle. You, people, should be talking about things that encourage growth and productivity. This Olosho matter is too much."

@divnynicholas:

"Ladies, 80% of men around 45 - 50 that aren't married are walking red flags oo , Except he's divorced ...There's a reason he isn't married at that age and most times it's not a good reason."

@_cici_nita:

"No be the same Nedu wey Dey cast girls wey Dey date sugar daddies? Until dem cast him and he babe. Baba change mouth."

@wunmiomotoshoo:

"This is so rude in ways sha."

@adunolapwetty:

"The older the berry the sweeter the juice."

@starzstruckz:

"This is so embarrassing."

@_iamspectre:

"Some things are shaaaaa extreme, rude and uncalled for...."

@kejiborty_:

"Dem don swear for Nedu."

@adesj_me:

"Werey Ni man yi shaa."

@sylviausen:

"So Na wetin Dey him mind since .Yeye Dey smell."

@_akugbehappiness:

"This is so embarassing and disrespect."

Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her out on Nedu’s podcast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin had got Nigerians cheering her after she floored her colleague Whitemoney.

Whitemoney was on media personality Nedu's podcast, where he dragged Doyin over her comment on his post about how women will follow any man that has money.

On the podcast, the BBNaija winner revealed how he helped Doyin, calling her a small girl and asking if she was mad to address him.

Source: Legit.ng