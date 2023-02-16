Popular on-air personality Nedu Wazobia brought up the topic of house rents in Lagos and insisted that most Lagos girls’ rents were being sponsored

The controversial online creator further claimed that his friends were the ones who paid the rent for most of these girls, who couldn’t afford to do so

Nedu, however, agreed that he also knew ladies who were hardworking and took care of their bills without the assistance of any man

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia is back to shaking tables and disclosing closed-door whispers happening in society.

On one of his exciting podcast episodes, the radio host disclosed that he knows a vast number of women whose house rents in Lagos are being paid by men.

Pictures of media personality Nedu Wazobia

Source: Instagram

Nedu explained that he also knew some hardworking women who handled their bills themselves.

The internet creator hinted that he knew most of the girls who could not pay their rent through his male friends, who happened to be the ones making the payment.

See the video below

Social media users react

iamnasboi:

"James brown pays her rent herself."

meetemmanueljacob:

“Most of the girls in Lagos”….So, you are now the commissioner for girls living in Lagos, and you how much they earn and how they pay their rents. Talking down on women is not a flex. Y’all should get help."

thekitchenmuse:

"“Most Lagos girls”? Let’s start with how many girls you know in the entire Lagos. You may want to speak on the girls that you know and not “Lagos girls”, there’s a big difference."

olaadeofficial:

"Question for the day : Who are Nedu’s friends?"

phemmypoko:

"Nedu must have a very rich network. Very rich BUT now that he has a podcast, I’d advise they keep him out the circle, because he spews a lot of secrets and Nonesense on social media about them."

sir_eltee:

"Nedu’s friends that have told him things in the past will be having mini heart att@ck whenever there’s any episode because they don’t know what he might divulge."

l.tobiloba:

"It’s the Nedu’s podcast that will scatter Nigeria las las — steadily unveiling the true lifestyles of many people in and outside the industry."

Nedu spills about how some female celebrities make money

Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

While speaking during a podcast, he shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In his words: “I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a threesome with somebody I know."

