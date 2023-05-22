Barely a week after the death of Murphy Afolabi, the Yoruba sect of Nollywood has lost another veteran

Kunle Afod and Ronke Oshodi took to their Instagram pages with posts announcing the tragic loss

According to Afod, Adeyemo passed away after a brief illness, a statement that has sparked reactions online

The Yoruba arm of Nollywood has been thrown into a deep abyss of mourning as yet another actor has passed away.

Popular actors Kunle Afod and Ronke Oshodi broke the tragic news of Ademola Adeyemo's death on Instagram.

Yoruba actors mourn Ademola Adeyemo Photo credit: @kunleafod/@ronkeoshodioke

According to Afod, the late actor died in the early hours of Monday, May 22, after a brief illness.

Adeyemo reportedly battled with three strange ailments (damage in his lung, liver, and kidney) in 2021.

Kunle Afod wrote:

"Hmmmm. God you know best. RIP Prince Ademola Adeyemo. He passed on early hour of today after a brief illness. God will comfort all his family friends and colleagues."

See the post below:

Ronke Oshodi also shared a photo of her late colleague and mourned the painful loss.

"Hummmm oga bayi òòò We love you but God loves you more. Rest in peace PRICE ADEWALE ADEYEMO."

Netizens mourn Ademola Adeyemo's death

While colleagues of the late actor mourned him, some netizens also expressed shock over his death.

Other people, however, called out Yoruba actors for refusing to help the late Adeyemo as he was reportedly sick for a while, not briefly, as Kunle Afod announced.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

jojo28423:

"Brief illness?? He has been sick for a while sir even they were begging money for him on YouTube May his soul Rest In Peace."

aishalawal1:

"Ahhhhhhh God of mercy."

theoluwatoyinsofola:

"Make una be prayerful oooeleyi po o."

titilayomi200:

"You all got lots of money to flaunt & travel all around but you can't assist other in a lil way. There was a time this man was brought to the social media soliciting for donations for him."

__ace_crown_:

"Ogun don kill yoruba industry. Una fit post rip but Una no fit help each other."

mammie_hamzat:

"Omo‍♀️ what going on like this."

anuisabella:

"Not again!!!! God please protect us all."

oluwaniniola_11:

"Ahhhh wetin dey xup?may God accept his return."

17_09_2018_:

"Why nah what’s happening in the industry?"

adetolasofolahan:

"@jojo28423 you see they don't visit them when they were alive but quick to post when they die.@kunleafod You people should do better."

olufunmibat:

"Jesus Christ... It's well... Life in seasons... My prayers are with our Yoruba Nollywood stars... May this evil storm stop in Jesus name."

Muslim cleric claims MC Oluomo helped Murphy Afolabi make heaven

Popular Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, passed away on May 14 and was buried according to Islamic rites.

While there were rumours that the late movie star didn't die a Muslim, a cleric, Sheik Saidi Shittu, cleared the air.

Shittu, in a video, disclosed that the late Afolabi was close to ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, who did not play with his five daily prayers as a Muslim.

Source: Legit.ng