Murphy Afolabi passed away on May 14, and days after, his fans, friends, and colleagues are still heartbroken

In a post on Adekola Tijani's page, he disclosed that he and others have come together to pay their last respect to the late Afolabi

The actor urged people to show up for the candle night and Fidau prayer as he listed the times, date and venue

Friends and colleagues of Murphy Afolabi, still mourning his death, have come together to pay him their last respect and honours.

In a post on Afolabi's close friend, Adekola Tijani's Instagram page, dates have been set for the late actor's candle night and his Fidau prayer.

Colleagues organise candle night for Murphy Afolabi Photo credit: @murphyafolabi20

Tijani thanked netizens for their support thus far, with a special shout-out to people who sent in their donations.

After announcing the dates and venue for the events, he also urged netizens to show up to support them as well.

"Innah liLAHI wahinnah illehi rojihun Deleting Soon Reposted from @iambimbothomas ANNOUNCEMENT ON LATE MURPHY AFOLABI’S POST BURIAL HONOURS/PRAYERS. Sunday May 21st: Artistes Night at LTV8 (blue roof) from 3pm to 8pm. All actors/filmmakers are expected to be present. Monday May 22nd: Fidau Prayer at LTV8 (blue roof) from 10am to 4pm. Kindly endeavor to participate and attend. Signed: Burial Committee."

Netizens react to Adekola Tijani's post

misturaasunramu:

"Hmmm weldon, May he rest in peace."

officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Thanks for all you do @adekolatijani1 we will not mourn over ourselves again in our prime ( Amen)."

temitopetijani1:

"May Murphy Afolabi soul rest in perfect peace. "

realyomifabiyi:

" Blessings. Gratitude and God be with you all "

adesholaashake1:

"The sadness is forever "

bolanle9188:

"Take it easy dear brother , I can see that it touched you so deeply, only thing he needs from you now is prayer. May his soul rest in peace."

Islamic cleric says MC Oluomo helped Murphy Afolabi secure a place in heaven

Popular Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, passed away and was buried according to Islamic rites.

While there have been rumours that the late movie star didn't die a Muslim, a cleric, Sheik Saidi Shittu, cleared the air.

Shittu, in a video, disclosed that the late Afolabi was close to ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, who did not play with his five daily prayers as a Muslim.

