Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after he reportedly blocked his family member, Rita Edochie

This came shortly after the veteran actress showed support to his first wife, May, and assured her of her position in the family

The news of Yul allegedly unfollowing Rita online soon spread and got many netizens talking on social media

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, is once again making headlines for allegedly unfollowing his family member, Rita Edochie, on social media.

Recall that Rita recently trended online after she shared a post assuring Yul’s first wife, May, of her standing in the family despite the issues she had been facing.

Reactions as Yul Edochie reportedly unfollows Rita Edochie on Instagram: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, news started to make the rounds that Yul had unfollowed Rita. A look through the actor’s following list on Instagram also seemed to prove it.

See a screenshot of it below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Screenshot showing Yul Edochie unfollowed Rita Edochie on Instagram. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Yul Edochie reportedly unfollows Rita Edochie

Shortly after the news went viral on social media, some netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

empressharon:

“How does following her beneficial to her? they are both celebrities he should go and sit down.”

barbie_bold:

“Surely na Judy Dey handle dis man account nothing una fit tell me buh dis woman be like who nor care”

a.saucylastborn:

“This man is under serious spell.”

ugwuanyichidimmajessica:

“Yul's career going down the drain every second.. Just wish people that he is their ambassador drops him.”

keri_kim_thomo:

“As he should because he has been showing that he does not want and these old school mummies are advising her wrong. I love May but that man is not interested he was just trying to save face with the #1 rubbish. She should assess and pray n see the harsh truth. Even if it is “kayamata” free urself and then pray and heal. Let God free him in his own time. This dragging is gonna harm her more than good, she seems like a humble soul let her seek solitude and peace than war and co join madness. Just my opinion.”

__ahreekeh_:

“Person wey Dey under spell… I m not saying she did juju. Once a man marries another wife, na problem upon problem. For now he is right. Lols anyways what do I knw?”

olivia_chinwendu:

“Keeping up with the edochies”

Juiceefer:

“Rita is a wife to yul’s uncle.”

idia_osula:

“Husband house na trophy????thats why all this nigerian women dey suffer.”

i_amella:

“I feel sorry for may but the best she get out of this painful and traumatic marriage she will never be happy some things can’t be mended that’s the truth suffering child loss and husband betrayal hmmm I don’t think anything can heal this woman apart from God.”

bigwizayo:

“Na small pikin dey worry Yul abi na jazz dem use for him gorimapa.”

_jeniesclothing:

“The juju nor be ordinary ooo”

Judy Austin says God loves her, gives testimony on how she gave birth safely

Nollywood actress and second wife to actor Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, trended on social media over a viral video.

On May 7, 2023, a video made the rounds of the controversial movie star giving thanks to God while sharing her testimony.

The video started with Judy singing different songs of praise before she went ahead to explain how God loves her so much. According to her, she gave birth safely when people thought she would not.

Source: Legit.ng