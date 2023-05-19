Yul Edochie knows just how to get netizens to be on his case; a video of his second wife, Judy Austin

On his Facebook page, the actor was on standby as his wife got her makeup done and made it his duty to hype her

While some netizens, as expected, dragged the couple, others gushed over their love and marriage

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, smiled widely, blew him kisses, and blushed as he hailed her while she was getting her makeup done.

The filmmaker laughed and ran commentary as his wife tried to focus on her face beat while the makeup artist worked.

At different times in the video, the actress would look up and blush as Edochie passed a remark in Igbo.

Definitely pleased about how his wife looked, the actor captioned the video:

"IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Naturally beautiful and graceful African woman."

Rose Mary Ogechukwu Biafra:

"The same song yul sang for fist wife he still singing for second and he will still sing for the third one."

Winsome Tariere Dan-Adere:

"This lady with her lovely smile almost made me fall in love her until I remembered someone is sad because of her but there’s something I just noticed about her on this video, she’s a lovely soul."

Potipher P. Tembo:

"My brother treat the former wife with respect because no knows tomorrow."

Lawretta Buenyen:

"She is such a beautiful creature you are blessed sir, happy married life to you both."

Chijioke David Ambrose-Ejiogu:

"Yet, you betrayed the same woman who loved you so deeply and unconditionally, and you paid her back with much disrespect and contempt. What a life!"

Tochigrace Godspower:

"You dey follow her go everywhere?"

Silvia Nwagbara:

"This juju is very obvious, I am still waiting for things to happen like they do in nollywood movies."

Yul Edochie and second wife sing love songs

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, were dragged for the umpteenth time on social media.

In a viral video, the couple was seen singing along to a love song, and they appeared to be enjoying the moment as they smiled at each other.

The video was filmed in a car, and Judy looked on in awe as her husband delivered the lines in his deep baritone voice.

Source: Legit.ng