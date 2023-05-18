Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest was honoured to link up with veteran Nollywood stars Chinwe Owoh and Emeka Enyiocha

Expressing his love for Nollywood, Cubana Chiefpriest revealed Chinwe Owoh was the only woman that could make him cry in movies

Many of the barman's fans and followers also took to his comment section to share their experience watching Chinwe on their TV screens

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has shared a recent video showing the moment he linked up with the veteran Nollywood actress Chinwe Owoh and filmmaker Emeka Enyiocha.

Chiefpriest, who was honoured to host the Nollywood stars, took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and the duo having a good time together.

Cubana Chiefpriest hosts Chinwe Owoh and Emeka Enyiocha. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

In the video's caption, the celebrity barman noted that Chinwe Owoh, famous for her display of emotions in movies, is the only woman that makes him cry while watching movies.

In his words:

“Na Only This Woman Dey Make Me Cry For Movies, So Honored To Meet A Living Legend @emekaenyiocha Eze Ebu Na Afo !!! Thanks For Stopping By With Mama. Legends✨ Can Never Die !! #DrEzeMuo”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cubana Cheifpriest's video with Chinwe Owoh

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens, see them below:

ego_ody:

"Even looking at her now with the background song, e be like say she wan begin cry sef."

uchemoses65:

"This mama hold the record of crying for 200hrs."

splendstar:

"If this woman and ble ble enter crying competition ehhh...... Guinness world record will confuse. ."

ak.george1:

"She go soon start dey cry..just dey watch."

youngjohn_29:

"If this woman cry for movie,no just pray say ur relationship get issue then…cuz you go cry for it all ."

ebube.igwe.7758:

"Once you see this woman for film just no say you go cry tire."

officialxtacy:

"E no Dey hard her to cry ehhh. Love u so much mama."

chinedu_topdawg:

"Her cry go make you cry, no worry ."

