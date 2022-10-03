Nollywood actress Mama No Network has taken to social media to give thanks to God for sparing her life after a near-death experience

The actress revealed that she was involved in a ghastly car accident alongside some crew members who were with her

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the movie star’s comment section to express their concern and share words of comfort

Nollywood comic actress Mama No Network is filled with appreciation and gratitude to God after having a close shave with death.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress famous for her roles in Yoruba movies revealed that she was involved in a serious car accident alongside some of her crew members.

“Help Me In Thanking God For His Countless Faithfulness Over Me And My Crew Yesterday,” the actress captioned a photo showing the damaged vehicle.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

officialsoftgram said:

"May you live long by God’s grace. Just finished seeing one of your movies on Africa magic Yor. Thanks for making my day ❤️."

boladeayoadeolarinde said:

"Thanks God Allah be with u all d time my beautiful sake name ijade iwole koni je tiyin lagbara olorun aminyallau."

adedayo9753 said:

"God will continue to protect you ma."

bayo122 said:

"All the road you pass through will not consume you, you have power over any satanic invader on the road."

official_brodakasali said:

"Thank you Lord for your protection on my lovely momma @mama_nonetwork and her crew."

sunmolar91 said:

"Oluwa Seun .. God's protection on you and yours always."

adeola.olanrewaju.98031 said:

"Thank you Jesus and may God continue to protect us ijn."

Skitmaker Sabinus survives car accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular skit maker Oga Sabinus better known as Mr Funny, was involved in an accident, which he also confirmed.

The comedian went on to pen a sincere appreciation to his fans and followers for their show of care as he said he was safe.

Many netizens reacted to the accident as the comedian’s car was damaged beyond repairs.

"Thank God for his life. Looking at the front and level of the car damage it seems Sabinus was speeding way too much, people should learn to drive carefully, this life sing double," a fan wrote.

