A new video of skit maker Lord Lamba in a brand new Lamborghini is currently trending on social media

There are claims the new whip is Lord Lamba's latest addition to his fleet of luxury cars collection

The video has, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media as some netizens raised questions about his source of income

Popular Nigerian skit maker Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, popularly known as Lord Lamba, seems to have joined the list of Lamborghini owners in the country.

This comes as Lord Lamba fueled speculations after he shared a video of him in the luxury whip worth millions.

Netizens query Lord Lamba's source of income after a video of him in a Lambo surfaced. Credit: @lordlamba

The skit maker shared the video via his Instastory on Tuesday, May 16, but it has managed to go viral online.

In the short clip, Lord Lamba expressed his excitement as he showed off the interior of the brand-new Lamborghini.

Captioning the video, the skit maker wrote:

“Lamba in a Lambo.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Lord Lamba shows off new Lamborghini

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the viral video on social media. See the comments below:

royall_queen_tee:

"Efcc is typing idan gan gan."

dannie_.ex:

"Which skit you dey do boss?.'

oritseweyinmi__:

"He has never made me laugh in my life!."

_tee_ayyy:

"Make i no talk sha congrats."

ziny1996:

"No be skit money be this oooo."

shigenghe:

"You dey use davido car and you dey say naw comedy !! Just Dey play ."

chi.victor.5095:

"Make I start my own skit make I no by car in 1 week first …una go tell me where una Dey see money from."

remiasher:

"Na skit thos guy Dey do? Them go call me hater for asking."

legend.zino_:

"How much this boy collect ? Must be much."

tee_kitchen03:

"Who lamba use abeg."

Source: Legit.ng