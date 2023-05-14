Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media to share a beautful video with her four kids

In honour of Mother's Day celebration, the actress posted the clip which showed her getting her kids ready for a shoot

According to the award-winning actress, her beautiful kids made her a better person

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has taken to social media to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen prepping her kids separately for a shoot. The final montage sees her with all four kids standing together as they pose for a photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Mercy Johnson's video

outstandingchemmy:

"On that mum duties ... I give you 99% ... I withhold the remaining 1% for days you have to rest from all the stress of being a mum and a wife. God bless you for always coming here to show us how to be there for our children regardless of our tight schedule. I see how you bond with."

ellies.hair_:

"As for this woman. Hmmmm. I don't know the battles you might be fighting, but you make family so beautiful . May God continue to bless your home."

flavia_mariama:

"Behind every beautiful baby is a mum that looks like this ( somehow unkept) lol."

amarachinaza_official:

"The way you take care of your kids and home is sweet and worthy to learn from. Mothers are super being . Happy Mother’s Day Ma’am."

suzied1509:

"You're doing an awesome job at mummy duties. Happy mother's day my dear and may God continue blessing you with grace and strength daily."

Source: Legit.ng