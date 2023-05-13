Singer Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudugu has penned a lengthy message to her son Boluwatife as he clocks 12 today

The proud mother showered prayers on her son who she described as her best friend and confidant

Netizens have since stormed Shola's Instagram page to pen birthday messages to the popular singer's son

Shola Ogudugu, the first baby mama Nigerian international star Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun, is all excited as her son Boluwatife turned 12 on Saturday, May 13.

In a lengthy post via her Instagram page, Sola gushed about her son as she sweetly described him as a calm, funny, smart, well-mannered, generous, and loving gentleman.

Fans pen birthday messages to Wizkid's son. Credit: @ooluwanishola @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The mother of one who shared a video of Bolu eating also showered prayers on him while expressing gratitude to God.

An extract from her message read:

"12 whole years! Wow!! TIME FLIES!!! 12 years of signs and wonders it has been and I’m Grateful to God everyday for you, for US and what is to Come. Happy 12th birthday to you Son; God bless and keep you in Good health, inexhaustible wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Love forever and ALWAYS ❤️."

See her post below:

Netizens pen birthday messages to Wizkid's son

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

wonderchildforkids:

"Happy birthday Boluwatife! May your light continue to shine ✨."

para_richie123:

"Happy Birthday Tife ❤️."

_____khattie:

"Happy Big 12th Birthday boluwatife❤️our own finest May God continue to guide your path you’ll live long to fulfill your destiny."

smilechess_royalspa:

"Happy Birthday Tife luv @official_tifebalogun Continue to grow with pride cos God's angels encamps around you always darling Cheers to more beautiful years ahead Hun Weldon mama @o.oluwanishola ."

puregold_31:

"Happy birthday Boluwatife weldone mama, you’re doing a very great job❤️."

Source: Legit.ng