Internationally recognised Afrobeat superstar Wizkid Ayo Balogun has once again shown why he is called Big Wiz and the Popsy of Nigeria's music industry

Some photos of the singer flaunting his newly acquired Patek Philipe wristwatch, the 2022 Nautilus model, have gone viral

Wizkid, who in the viral post was seen rocking a two-piece Louis Vuitton Denim outfit which was used to compliment his stupendously expensive wristwatch

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid is set to break the internet after photos of him flaunting his stupendously expensive Patek Philippe wristwatch went viral.

A search through the online stores of luxury wristwatch brands showed that the 2022 new Patek Philippe Nautilus is sold for $184,888, which in tune is N85.5m in the Nigerian currency.

Afrobeat maestro Wizkid flaunts his newly acquired Patek Philippe wristwatch worth N85.5m. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@patekphilippeofficial

Source: Instagram

This recent expensive outlay by Big Wiz is coming just weeks after Davido bought himself a Richard Mille wristwatch, which is believed to be worth over an N100m.

And days later, OBO was reported to have acquired another Richard Mille for his wife, Chioma, on her birthday as she turned 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wizkid splurges millions on 3rd Rolls Royce, shows off in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that weeks before Wizkid's outlay on his Patek Philippe wristwatch, he had stirred reactions on social media with the latest addition to the luxury cars in his garage.

The singer, via Snapchat, showed off the new Rolls Royce Cullinan he just took delivery of.

The new car makes it the singer's third Rolls Royce purchase, and surprisingly, Wizkid, known for moving on silence, chose to flaunt what he spent millions on. He also captioned the post showing that it's his third acquisition.

Wizkid's Jada P flaunts new land rover after Star Boy's 3rd Rolls Royce acquisition, netizens divided

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported a while back that it seems to be an era of new whips for Nigerian international star Wizkid and his household.

This is as Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P, showed off her new Land Rover hours after the Nigerian Star Boy flaunted his third Rolls Royce.

Check out screenshots of the new ride Jada P shared on her page.

Source: Legit.ng