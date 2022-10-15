Nigerian music star Wizkid has confirmed part of the reason he is referred to as the ‘Biggest Bird’ as he flaunts his new Roll Royce Cullinan

Wizkid, who is known for his low-key lifestyle, shared a picture of the interior of the expensive whip, which speaks of high class

The picture has left many fans and followers of the Nigerian singer gushing as many continue to hail him on social media

One of Nigeria’s biggest stars, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is currently trending on social media after he shared a picture of the interior of his new Roll-Royce Cullinan.

Star Boy, as he is also called by his fans, who is known for staying low, especially when it comes to flaunting his asset took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the car, which is worth millions.

Fans gush over picture of Wizkid's car. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Internet users react as Wizkid flaunts the new interior of his luxurious car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dubemao:

"Where una dey see this money ."

alhakeemy_001:

"I’m still expecting the violence oo make I seat for comment section."

st_xxl007:

"It’s not cheap! Biggest Bird ."

mr__landlordd

"Wiz fc we no brag nor mak noise ❤️."

donwilly01_:

"Congratulations.....you no put "My Junior brother for your caption MUFAAASAAAA."

richy_billy_02:

"Fc dey try ."

chidij20:

"Naim make we dey call am Big WizHe dey always turn up! He dey turn up! ❤️."

kwin_net:

"This boy ehn u just have to love him I’m telling you, this grace boy so, soft life on a low, he doesn’t make a sound, but when he coughs alone, crowd Dey turn around big Wiz carry go Abeg na u get the lifestyle."

adef.u.n.m.i_:

"Machala na silence billionaire ."

Wizkid splashes millions on luxury rides

Nigerian music star Wizkid spent the past months working tirelessly on his upcoming More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) project, and he seems to have rewarded himself now that the album is almost ready for release.

Shortly after teasing a new single via his Instastory channel, an automobile dealer identified as @moaglobalservices took to the platform to announce Wizkid’s recent purchases.

Apparently, the Made in Lagos (MIL) music star splurged millions on some luxury automobiles, including a Rolls Royce, Mercedes Mayback and a Lamborghini.

Source: Legit.ng