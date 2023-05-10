Isreal DMW has left social media users cracking up with laughter following his latest Instagram uploads

The logistics manager of singer Davido, was posted up in nothing but a white towel and a bottle of locak herbs on the stool in front of him

Several fans who saw the posts have reacted in amusement with some calling on the singer to forgive Isreal

Davido's logitics manager, Isreal DMW recently took to social media to share new photos which has got netizens cracking up.

Photos of Isreal and Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The photos shared on Instagram sees Isreal sporting a white towel with his chest bare. In front of him is a stole with a plastic bottle of what appears to be herbs.

See photos below:

Social media users react to Isreal DMW's latest Instagram uploads

The photos which amused fans had some netizens suggesting it was Isreal's way of seeking forgiveness from the singer.

Recall the singer had unfollowed Isreal over homophobic posts he allegedly made about beauty influencer Enioluwa.

Check out some comments below:

ade__crown:

"Make Davido forgive our juju now person wey don dey drink Martel con dey drink her."

eko.savage:

"Anything wey make juju tie towel na apology wan follow."

yklefbee:

"You wan trend again."

tonyezenwa:

"Only Davido will understand this picture e get why."

ayooluwaakintola:

"BAbA Don humble."

rich_panda001:

"As your oga leave you you con too dey old oo."

