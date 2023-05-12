Nigerian indigenous rapper Naira Marley sparked reactions with a new post he made on social media

The controversial artist shared a video of his new bodyguards as they were about to board a plane

The clip that has since gone viral caught the attention of netizens, as the ladies the Soapy crooner employed were endowed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial Nigerian rapper Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has sparked an online buzz after sampling his new bodyguards.

In a video shared on social media, the Soapy crooner walked the airport aisle to board his flight as two heavily bodied women followed him behind.

Naira Marley speaks of his new bodyguards Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley took the unconventional route of selecting women as his bodyguards. They flaunted their properly chiselled bodies and escorted him into the plane.

In his caption, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Meet my bodyguards."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of Naira Marley's bodyguards

bagboio_osha:

"Sister I like your body."

_josephmomodu:

"Both are fake yansh tho."

samel_yayo:

"Naira highest enjoyment!"

treescully:

"Hot gyal dem. "

samitto_:

"I need bodyguards too. "

Oyinbos scatter the dance floor as they jam to Naira Marley’s song Soapy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley trended online after a video clip of some Oyinbos dancing to his hit song 'Soapy' went viral.

The white guys in the viral clip were seen jamming and grooving to the hit song by Naira Marley. Even though the track isn't particularly a new tune, the Oyinbos in the video didn't seem to care as they danced and enjoyed themselves.

However, some Nigerians reacted to the video, noting that the only reason the White guys were dancing to the song, was that they didn't know the meaning of the song.

Mohbad usually forgets his account details, Naira Marley tells his dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afro street music sensation, rapper and boss of the Marlian record label, Naira Marley, was recently seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanours to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley could be heard saying he has spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and some of the misdemeanours that his addiction might influence.

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details and even song lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng