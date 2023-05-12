For active social media users, the Yoruba word 'Idan' has been trending on major platforms for the past few days

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu in a new video, has weighed in on the trending as he explained what it meant to him

According to the Zazu crooner, Idan is a scammer, as he went to explain another street name bigger than it

Nigerian Street Pop singer and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu has explained the meaning of the trending word 'Idan.'

For those who have been on the Nigerian social media space, the Yoruba word ‘Idan,' has been trending for the past few days.

Portable Zazu stirs reactions as he explains the meaning of Idan. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a new video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable claimed Idan is a scammer as he further revealed another level greater than it.

According to Portable, there is 'Omo Oro' who is more significant than 'Idan.'

The Zazu crooner also added in his caption:

"Na Real OG Before IG ☝️ No Go Fall Scam Idan Na Scammer Idan ALAKADA Idan wey no get money na Idanwo."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

djruphy:

"Idan wey Dey play sportybet na wetin ."

fashinashegun:

"Idan must go through adanwo but idan most survive…that’s why will idan nah Survival."

0311babyxx:

"I am craving to know what it feels when you have Milli inside Aza ."

latmus_og:

"As in you too gerr sense bro. “Idan na scammer” no be lie o. Person wey sabi do fake life na him dem Dey call “Idan” walahi."

oluwatoyosi900:

"Idan wey no get money na omidan ."

allen_adeleke_david:

"Analysis toun explains Oro Gangan ."

dozzy028:

"E no easy to dey call person idan so maybe you need to think twice."

Portable Zazu shows off the interior of his G-Wagon

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable Zazu finally gave his fans a view into his G-Wagon's interior.

The Zazu singer was seen vibing to one of his songs while parked in front of his restaurant and bar in Ogun state.

Reacting, someone said:

"Why them go upgrade exterior and not upgrade the interior? They con add brabus join!! Chai!!"

