Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, recently posted a video from one of her work out sessions, and it has gone viral

The movie star who is also a media personality is seen dancing in a pair of gym tights and a white crop top

The video which has her body on full display got social media users talkin about the alleged surgery done to her body

Nancy Isime is one gym rat whose healthy lifestyle often leaves fans gushing over in admiration.

Fond of posting photos and clips from her time in the gym, shared a video of herslef dancing during a workout session.

Photos of Nancy. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

The video which has since gone viral, sees the actress dishing out some subtle moves, dressed in a pair of gym tights and a white crop tank.

As she dances, she turns around, showing off her derriere, which seems to have caught the attention of netizens, many of whom believe was surgically enhanced.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on Nancy Isime's body

nenes_ibru:

"Always exercising but never loosing weight. The downside of bbl."

esewiii:

"The only girl with BBL that I really love so much ! Fits her perfectly well with those long legs."

deqwinrasheeda:

"This new weight suits her . You’re just hating if you say otherwise!"

gifty_uche:

"The doctor messed her shape up. She looks strange . Nancy why naaa."

limodennis_:

"Looks like her doctor missed a class."

sassycindy_sossa:

"She don go remold the yansh again."

moyotheshawty:

"Nancy getting thick with the bbl finally it will go with her body, don’t lose weight and become like toke o."

betty.afolami:

"It’s better now that she’s gaining weight around her thighs and glute area."

Actress Nancy Isime shares unknown details behind her recent chubby body, gives new update

In December 2022, Nancy Isime shared pictures on social media days after she came under massive criticism over her curvaceous body.

It turns out Nancy’s new curvy body was for a role in a movie as she identified her character as ‘Chubby Bolanle.’

The actress revealed her new body stayed with her longer than she had intended, adding that she was returning to being skinny.

Source: Legit.ng