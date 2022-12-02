Days after coming under massive criticism over her curvy body, actress Nancy Isime has shared an update on what fans should expect

Nancy said she is in her last day of enjoying her chubby body, adding that she is going back to being skinny again

The actress also shared some lovely pictures days before her birthday, with many of her fans reacting

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular actress Nancy Isime has shared new pictures on social media days after she came under massive criticism over her curvaceous body.

Nancy Isime speaks about her new body

It turns out Nancy’s new curvy body was for a role in a movie as she identified her character as ‘Chubby Bolanle.’

The actress revealed her new body stayed with her longer than she had intended, adding that she was returning to being skinny.

Nancy Isime shares new pictures ahead of her birthday. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“Big Nancy!!….Literally! Enjoying my last few days as “Chubby Bolanle” This is definitely one character that has stayed with me longer than I intended but yeah! Skinny Nancy is making her way back…watch this space Anyways, guess who’s birth month it is! Meeeee Happy New Month Fam❤️”

See her post below:

Fans react to Nancy Isime's new pictures

See some of the reactions below:

kingsley_vb:

"Our very own Nancy ❤️❤️ beauty at its peak."

precious02_gg:

I'm so proud, I show you off to my friend in Canada like you're my sister. Love you Nancy❤️❤️."

enioluwaofficial:

"and you know the MF vibesssssss! Don't play with her.‍❤️."

veronicaogbonda:

"Happy New Month Big Nancy. In addy ."

valmel19:

"I want just the white cap☺️."

Speed Darlington says he has lost interest in Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington blamed Patoranking for making him lose interest in Nollywood actress Nancy Isime.

In a viral video, the rapper said anything he shows interest in, his colleagues copy him.

Speed Darlington said he lost interest in Nancy because Patoranking used her in his music video.

The rapper further claimed that since Patoranking featured the actress in his music video, he no longer considers her beautiful.

Reacting to the video, Patoranking tendered an apology to Speed Darlington.

Source: Legit.ng