Ace Nollywood actress and first-time mom at 41, Biola Adebayo, is overjoyed as she shares cute snaps of her baby Asher Tioluwanimi

In the sweet clips of the fast-growing little man, the actress noted that she was celebrating her son as he turned a month old

Biola Adebayo was, however, quick to shun people not to come to her DM to caution her from posting her son's photos

First-time mum, Nigerian actress Biola Adebayo is still revelling in the joy and goodness of her newborn baby as she celebrates his first 30 days on earth.

In celebration of her son, the movie star, as he turns a month old, has been bombarding her social media pages with cute, lovely clips of the little man in a different state.

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo is overjoyed and bursting with excitement as she celebrates her son, Asher, as he turns a month old. Photo credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

However, one particular hilarious photo has stirred reactions online and comments online where he was seen sitting with arms at an akimbo, like an elderly man pondering over certain life decisions.

See the clips shared by Biola Adebayo to celebrate her son as he turns a month old:

See another clip of Tioluwanimi shared by his mum:

See how netizens reacted to the funny clip of Tioluwanimi acting like an old man:

See how netizens reacted to the different posts shared by Biola Adebayo of her baby at 1-month

@toyin_abraham:

"Thinking mummy IREOLUWA will still come and carry me and I will play lead role in her film."

@dlizcakes1:

"He must be thinking of how lucky he is to have you as his parents."

@olanikeaduke:

"Please sister stop exposing your baby online."

@its_moyosore_oluwa:

"So nah Nigeria this woman bring me come?"

@iamlizzyjay:

" the last picture caught Me unaware, I just bursted out laughter leave Baby Asher abeg."

@dominioncakesbywunmi:

"The last picture got me laughing as in laughing out loud. You're Blessed forever Baby TA."

@kemiafolabiadesipe:

"King Asher be waiting patiently for the next feeding time."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"I don land with too much blessings to give my mum and dad so where should I start from now❤️❤️❤️."

@bhi_sorlar:

"POV : mummy is obsessed."

@solotantosin:

"Is his sleeping positions for me, bloody unemployed little human."

@ojulewastudio:

"❤️It the last picture for me. It givinnn..so where are we? Are we in the Nigeria?? Abi USA."

Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo and hubby melt hearts with adorable video of their newborn’s christening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a gorgeous video montage of Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo and her newborn son has melted the hearts of many online.

The Yoruba movie diva uploaded a video montage of herself holding her newborn child and what looked to be the naming ceremony for her son.

The new mother was also seen in the video showing off her dance moves while beaming broadly. Biola uploaded the video on the internet and thanked God for his blessings.

Source: Legit.ng