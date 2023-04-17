Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has announced the name of her newborn son, whom she welcomed a few days back

Biola posted a sweet video of her and her husband holding their newborn on her Instagram page

The new parents held the christening of their little angel on April 16, and had celebrities in attendance

It is a season of joy and gratitude for Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo who has majestically stepped into her new phase of motherhood.

The indigenous actor successfully held a lavish naming ceremony for her beloved first fruit on April 16, 2023.

Biola Adebayo and her husband had a naming ceremony for their new son. Credit: @biolaadebayo

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Biola announced the name of her little angel and reminded people of God’s handwork in her life.

In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"And his name shall be called; TIOLUWANIMI meaning I AM OF THE LORD ASHA (A-SHA) meaning BLESSED, JOYFUL IRETIDE meaning GOODNED, HAS COME.

"You can call him NIMI or BABY ASHA as in A-sha, or BABY TA. To the glory of God, I am officially Mummy Nimi (Mummy Tioluwanimi)."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

__lordp:

"Congratulations Mummy Nimi @biolabayo1 you can officially pay for my the name "Nimi" now. I rep ARAIREOLUWANIMI. Baby Asha Toluwanimi you'll live long in sound health abundance wealth to fulfil God's ordained purpose for your life."

tolaaileru:

"Congratulations ma’am This Joy is Forevernd Permanent. Adiru a digba ❤️❤️."

iretiosayemi:

"All that comes from the Lord is perfect,congrats babe,a to oloruko lagbara eje Jesu ❤️❤️❤️"

aragold_jeweler_dubai:

"Congratulations mummy Nimi❤️Your smile is so sweet and contagious. God bless you and yours!"

ojulewastudio:

So beautiful. May your home continue to be a testimony....as many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will concieve yours... God that answered me will answer you."

adorabley2k:

" Congratulations sis! All glory to God! God bless Baby Nimi. He will answer to his name in Jesus name."

Actress Biola Adebayo welcomes 1st child at 41, shares failed IVF, surrogacy attempts

Popular Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo, is now the proud mother of a baby boy, and her fans are happy over the news.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the 41-year-old movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the great news as well as her testimony.

According to Biola, she welcomed her son after one failed IVF, one cancelled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogacy attempts.

Source: Legit.ng