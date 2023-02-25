Afrobeat stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, and Davido have been called out by their fans for not declaring their stance in the 2023 election

A tweep first sprang up the conversation around these four top artists' silence and how they tend to present themselves as patriotic citizens through their lyrics

The Twitter user laid most of his disapproval on Burna Boy for creating most of his songs around being a freedom fighter

Fans of the top four Nigerian artists doing well in the game—Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Olumide have called them out for their silence during the election period.

A Twitter influencer identified as Duke Darls sparked the conversation about these artists not getting involved in the election buzz.

Pictures of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido

Source: Instagram

The tweep, however, criticised Burna Boy the most for not practising what he preaches in songs.

"Most especially you, Burna, you've built a house on the hill of freedom-fighting music; y'all should forever shut up and sing the normal Nyansh and women's song," he said.

See the tweet below

Netizens react

magerati2:

"Minus davido that guy don try normally and he Dey go true a lot."

miz_okikiola:

"You people like wahala,if they come out now and tell you they’re voting for…….una go curse them because they ain’t supporting the person you think they should vote for,they remain silent now na wahala…it’s not a do or die stuff,be like say Social media don dey affect some people brain,wo it’s well."

@QuantumRiddle:

"When fighting for freedom it's best not to associate oneself with any politician. Burna boy has been on that hill for long and he's still firmly on it. You can never see him twerking for a politician. A politician will always be a politician."

@hersern_:

"Wizkid kuku no Dey sing freedom song before. Face soboma abeg."

_chima4:

"Fr tho, they are the most influential people in Nigeria, their words will go a long way… remove davido sha, bro might still be mourning."

baby_msendoo:

"Some of you are so inconsiderate,why are you calling Davido’s name someone who is still mourning,someone who could not even say a word when his uncle was having crisis with the tribunal,you should know that what he is going through is beyond all this election,plus no be them go tell u the right thing to do if you no sabi the right thing rest,Abi you expect them to go and fight the thugs."

