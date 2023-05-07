Nigerian fast-rising star Rema is known for many things, but not his dancing skills, as he puts fans out with his new stunts

The Afrobeats wunderkind headlined the just-concluded Lagos Jungle Rave, where he showed off his great dancing side

Videos from the show circulated the internet, but only one has garnered buzz due to how Rema spontaneously dished out some impressive moves

Nigerian fast-rising talent Rema was recently the talk of the media as a video from the just concluded Lagos Jungle Rave made the rounds online.

The Mavin prodigy who had headlined the show gave an incredible performance.

Pictures of Rema dancing on stage Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Several videos from the event captured moments when the Calm Down hitmaker held the crowd down with his musical prowess.

However, one of the clips that garnered the most reactions from netizens was when the singer performed his latest jam, Charm, dishing out some energetic dance steps.

Watch the video below

Fans go gaga over Rema’s dance steps

jared_iox:

"Performance con sweet pass original Audio chai ."

realdestinybromby:

"Rema is good normally."

nnadimartins_kvng_jr:

"BURNA BOY 2.O LOADING."

perbblow:

"How can you be using IPhone to record Rema...you no get manners."

reality_and_style:

"Love how he incorporates a bit of Burna and Asake."

Source: Legit.ng