Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy continues to shatter the ceilings, always seeking new challenges and surmounting them; his latest was in India

Burna Boy's new single Mera Na recently became the first African song to debut at number one on the Indian Top 100 Billboard Music chart

The African Giant with this feat, along with his colleague Rema became the only African artist to appear on the Hindu Billboard chart

The growth of Afrobeat and its global impact continues to set new precedence worthy of celebration as Nigeria's Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, sets a new record as the first African artist to debut at number one on India's Top 100 Billboard chart.

Burna's new song, Mera Na featuring the deceased Sidhu Moose Wala, has gone bonkers in India. The new track by the renowned Nigerian singer recently debuted on the Indian Billboard music chart, and it did so as the number-one song in the country.

Burna Boy and Rema set a new record as they are the first African artists to feature on the Indian Billboard music chart. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@heisrema/burnaboystats

The Odogwu's Mera Na and his colleague Rema's Calm Down are the only songs by an African artist to date to ever appear on the Billboard chart of the Hindu country.

See the post announcing the achievement below:

See how netizens reacted to the feat as Burna Boy's new song debuts at number one in India

"That's why we call him ODOGWU ."

"Gumbody lomo. If na Wizkid Una go dey hear gumbody . Dem nko ? Na Wetin?? Gluebody."

"Odogwu For A Reason."

"Wizkid d upcomer will soon join Dem too."

"Nothing special, just some ODOGWU juicy doings."

"Burna is a ch!ldish adult, but he's an a-list artiste; Don't compare him to upcomers like Rema, that's beyond disrespectful. Aside industry icons, the only artistes who're leagues above Burna in the music industry are Davido, Wizkid & Olamide. Rate him accordingly. No offense."

"Person wey go collect India Grammy join."

"Rema is the goat….he did that BY himself."

Burna Boy trends after giving young Journalist money to buy a camera, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy recently trended online after reports of him giving a young French journalist money to replace her broken camera while trying to interview the musician went viral.

According to the report, the young journalist, who is still an intern, mistakenly broke her camera while trying to interview Burna Boy.

According to the report, the camera was worth $2000, a Panasonic GH6. Burna Boy was said to have noticed what happened, and he reached out to his accountant to give the young lady some money to replace the broken camera.

