Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has returned to Nigeria days after she shared moments of her fun time in the Maldives with Naomi Campbell

Cuppy recently shared a daring video of her lying down on the median of the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The video has stirred mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers, as they described her action as a risky one

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular billionaire heiress and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, is back in Nigeria.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Cuppy was on vacation with Naomi Campbell and her fiance Ryan Taylor in the Maldives.

Cuppy has returned to Nigeria and shared a daring video. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Well, it turns out the billionaire daughter is back in Nigeria, as she recently shared a video of her on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos.

In the video, Cuppy took a bold action as she was seen lying down, face up, in the middle of a Lagos road, with moving cars on both sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cuppy, in a caption, revealed the video was made via a drone while confessing that she was scared during the shoot.

She wrote:

"Cuppy of Lagos (almost peed my pants shooting this but it was worth it LOL) #HomeSweetHome."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many expressed concern. See some of the comments below:

themiss_ini:

"Ah. Content creation na your mate?"

e_dennisblessed:

"Dey play."

dembar_barr:

"I no pity you ......... Na the driver I pity cause your daddy no go take am easy with him if you know you know."

hair_by_ijefine:

"Not me thinking about all this dangote drivers abeg don’t do it again."

Cuppy stirs reactions with Disney movie premiere outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Cuppy stirred emotions online with a post she shared of herself at the movie premiere of the new movie by Disney, Peter Pan & Wendy.

In the viral post, Cuppy was sighted rocking a neon-coloured dress beneath her signature pink hairdo.

Cuppy, in her post, revealed that she has always loved Disney's classics, and the premiere was even more special to her because a black woman played the role of a fairy in the movie.

Source: Legit.ng