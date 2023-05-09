Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to gush over the perks of having money

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now caused a buzz after gushing over her wealth on social media.

Taking to her Twitter page, the disk jockey posted about how travelling reminds her of the importance of self-love.

Cuppy, who is currently vacationing in Maldives with her boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, added that taking time off to rest is essential and there’s nothing like the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration.

Fans react as billionaire's daughter DJ Cuppy says having money helps. Photos: @cuppymusic

Not stopping there, Cuppy completed her post by adding that having money helps with it a lot, and people should not let themselves be lied to.

In her words:

“Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is ESSENTIAL, and there’s NOTHING like the feeling of being surrounded by INSPIRATION.

"In short… having money HELPS For SURE. Don’t let ANYONE lie to you.”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy vacations abroad, says having money helps

DJ Cuppy is one rich Nigerian kid who sometimes gets dragged for her wealthy status, and her new post where she relished the privilege soon went viral online and got netizens talking.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

toxnachorb:

“Nah only today this girl talk well.”

blessed_mikky:

“They no fit lie to me sis.”

sylviateyei:

“We know dear, we know.”

lucastoyourears:

“We all knows that sis.”

michdonn_dollarxz:

“She’s so adorable.”

official_mrphildex:

“They even can't my sister.”

DJ Cuppy and fiancé vacation in Maldives

DJ Cuppy is currently on vacation with her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, and British top model, Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy took to Instagram to disclose that this was the first time she and her man would be on vacation as engaged couple.

Not stopping there, she stated that the company was the best way to cool off after a crazy whirlwind of experiences.

