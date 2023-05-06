Big Brother Naija superstar, Phyna, made headlines as she arrived at the coronation of King Charles III of England happening in Lagos

King Charles llI is set to be crowned on Saturday, May 6, and will be the first coronation in 70 years due to the death of Queen Elizabeth

The Big Brother Naija (Level Up) winner went viral with a video of herself at a Lagos celebration of the British Royal Family’s inauguration

Big Brother Naija star Phyna recently buzzed social media as a video of her appearance at the coronation of King Charles III of England stormed online.

King Charles llI will be crowned on Saturday, May 6. Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth III, it will be the first coronation in 70 years and demonstrate Britain’s stability.

BBNaija Pyhna attends coronation of King Charles lll of England in Lagos Credit: @unusualphyna

The reality TV star shared a video of herself at the clone event that seems to be taking place in Lagos, Nigeria, in honour of the British royal family.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Phyna’s video

cindielex:

"Which one concern Nigeria and coronation?."

lady_like_christ:

"Looks good but I feel she should have won a long gown , it’s my opinion though."

olagoldofficial:

"Over sabi Nigerians."

onyinyay:

"In where? Nigerians and overdoing, who asked them to do an event about it ."

________evergreen1:

"Over sabi Nigeria my kantry high service! Una must do party."

oui__ner:

"Funny how our supposed celebrities like to find weird reasons to hangout and show off their outfits."

onyiiii99:

"Coronation in NIGERIA abi England!?, It will be very stupid if na for one mumu place for lekki dem package dem deceive themself.... which yeye idea b this!!! Coronation in Lagos!!. Wahala."

odoz_hod:

"Make dem hold am well o, make she nor scatter Elite people party.. person wey carry stone full body no dey near glass house ."

mss_amethyst:

"Here in London, nothing is happening till 06/05/2023. Just the coronation and that is it. Naija has coronation eve party."

chiomak:

"For those mockingly saying the event is celebrating former colonial masters...hope you have that same energy for japaing sha."

Source: Legit.ng