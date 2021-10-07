BBNaija season 4 star, Tacha has revealed her single relationship status and has stated the qualities her prospective man must possess

Tacha listed some basic features she will look for in a man before considering going into a relationship with him

Tacha's dating status and her spec has ignited reactions from fans of the reality star who feel she asked for too much

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem star, Anita Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, has told fans about her single relationship status

Tacha speaks on relationship status.

Source: Instagram

Tacha who was all smiles during an Instagram live session made it known that she is 'single as a dollar' and will be willing to go into a new relationship.

The Port-Harcourt-born reality star also stated the qualities she wanted in her ideal man. According to her:

"He has to be taller than me, he has to be very cute and handsome, God-fearing really rich, no wealthy. You know I'm cute so he has to be really cute. Just everything nice about a guy."

Watch the video below:

Fans' reactions

Fans have lashed out at Tacha for demanding too much in her specification of man.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Luwa_thrift:

"Ok ma u no go like order from Amazon because if there's a man like that they will end up stealing him from you."

Anthonygbeshi2341

"Work on your attitude first, else no man can ever stay with a woman with zero manners like you."

Mystic__curves:

"Tacha, tshebi you get money? Me I’m handsome and good looking na. E be like say I talk pass you sef, make we start relationship I go get money later."

Vogueby_ad:

"Tacha darling, let me know when you found Nice, Tall, God fearing and rich man you are looking for please so that we can date him together. Me I cannot to the stress of searching like you."

Jayempire24_:

"I love you Queen T."

Tacha acquires multimillion naira home

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Tacha joined the list of Nigerian celebrity homeowners.

She shared the interesting news on her social media page to her ever-supportive fans.

Tacha took fans on a tour of the beautiful home in a video with a bottle of wine to celebrate the achievement as she checked the interiors.

