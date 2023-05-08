A video of a woman has gone viral as it captures her displeasure with a dress replication made by her tailor

In the video, she was seen in the dress pointing out the numerous places the tailor failed to recreate properly

The nature of the recreated look and her demeanour has left many internet users amused

Another woman was served 'hot breakfast' by her tailor after she took delivery of a dress she wanted to rock.

The video posted by Princess Ajoke on TikTok shows a clearly displeased woman in a funny-looking dress made by her tailor.

Screenshots of dress lady got from tailor. Credit: Princess Ajoke

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman was seen in a lace dress with a deep blue bodice and huge dramatic sleeves.

The clip also featured a photo of the original design she wanted, which shared a resemblance with what she got; only hers was ill-fitted, especially around the neckline and bust areas.

It is safe to say it wasn't what she ordered.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to lady's replicated dress in viral video

gbengaartsmith:

"She's quite calm sha . E kon make me dey pity am one kain."

sisifolake:

"The way all these tailors dey do, shey we nor go lass lass buy 2 million naira cloth from Veekee James hand like this."

opalzclothiers:

"Wow. Calmest edo woman I've seen in my life.... see how she's expressing her pains calmly. Wow, normal bini woman for Don show this tailor premium shege."

iamkizaj:

"I must commend her calmness. She pays attention to detail and know exactly what she wants. Tears won’t gree me to talk. I also feel like that tailor actually knows what they were doing but the just rushed this. Also why didn’t she just give the person whose page she saw the picture on."

som__tea:

"Atleast now you can fly …flyyyyy like a dove."

diolaamira:

"Madam even I can’t breathe on your behalf. I can relate. And alteration fee abroad ehn it is more than the price naija tailor charge to sew the whole outfit. Sorry ehn."

officially.nabila:

"She's calmer than she shld, I mean this is horrible... u can't mess with a person's joy like this."

