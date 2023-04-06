Big Brother Naija Phyna shattered the hearts of her fans with the revelation of what went on between her Groovy

During the last reality TV show where Phyna won, she gave the impression that she and Groovy were an item, which fans looked up to

In a recent podcast interview with Toke Makinwa, the reality TV winner denied the impression she and Groovy left in the minds of their fans

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Phyna has denied having any romantic affair with former BBNiaja housemate Groovy.

Phyna’s disclosure was made known in an interview with the popular media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast Toke Moments.

BBNaija Pyhna denies dating Groovy in the reality TV show Credit: @famousblog, @groovymono

Phyna said that she and Groovy never dated and were just having fun with their time in Biggie’s house.

"We were all playing a game, and he knows that. The game is over, and there is a new show now," she said in parts.

Social media users taunt Phyna for denying Groovy

nancy.greeny:

"Man wey you fight everybody for? "

atemi_xx:

"Ahh phyna you wey dey cry cry because of man for big brother house say na game."

teeto__olayeni:

"Phynaaaaaaaaa same Groovy that because of him you fought almost all the ladies??? So na game??? All the things wey I watch na game??? It's ok to breakup no dey lie yeye lie abeg."

adaezes_space:

"They weren't dating but it wasn't a game. One person was catching feelings, the other person was catching cruise."

viks_vico:

"My question na who win the game? Abi Una never call scores yet!!"

uchetabs:

"Dj please play me E pain me E pain me ooo by Davido."

ifehhelizabeth:

"Kikikikikikiiikikiiikikiiiiiii... Dey don serve dis one hot gbegiri she com here Dey yarn opata ."

omalicha_backup:

"Ara agabala former winner na Ndi shippers ha. "

Phyna and Bella drag ladies who open their legs for money

Big Brother 2022 ex-housemates Phyna and Bella sparked reactions on social media with a video where they addressed fellow ladies.

In what seemed to be a live video, the reality stars affirmed that they worked hard to put together all they have and it gives them joy.

According to Phyna sleeping around or opening legs for money is nonsense and fulfilment comes from knowing you spent your money to make things happen for yourself.

