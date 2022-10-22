A video of the singer Oxlade has gone viral online after he slammed a fan's parent and the fan himself for something that he was irritated about

Oxlade was online holding an Instagram live session where he was seen to have just stood still reading something before replying to the fan and calling out the fan's parents

The singer, who has one of the biggest songs of 2022, is set to drop a new single hot on the heels of his monster hit Kulosa

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman aka Oxlade, sparked reactions online over how he reacted to a fan that seemed to have gotten under his skin.

Oxlade recently held an Instagram live session as he tried to bond with his fans; however, the singer somehow got involved in a skirmish with a fan.

Singer Oxlade sparks reactions as he gets in an insult match with a fan. Photo credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

The Kulosa singer, during the live session, was seen to have just stayed still and surprised before lashing out back at the fan. He called the fan stupid, mad and possessed.

Oxlade didn't fire the insults at just the fan only; he also went and dragged the fans' parents into the insult spree.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video clip of Oxlade insulting the fan and his parents below:

See how some netizens reacted to the video of Oxlade insulting the fan below:

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Who else wanted to see the comment by the body by bam."

@meh_leh:

"Better, you can’t keep insulting these celebrities and expect them to keep calm, they’re humans too."

@tony.frank_:

"Still searching for the comment wey mk person mama and papa collect stray bullet."

@sauceprince1:

"Sincerely, you have to send some people home when necessary. I love how he calmly said, Your father and your mother."

@tun_mise_:

"Him put the mother and father kulosa so he go fit drag them."

@meerah_cul:

"To all the people that are rude for no reason; you are not a savage, you’re just mannerless."

@_sueldelioness:

"Mannerless people be calling themselves savage on the internet…I can never make sense of it…"

Singer Oxlade releases new photos rocking duvet-inspired ensemble, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known by his stage name, Oxlade, appeared to be delving into the fashion scene in style.

The singer, known best for his hit song Ku Lo Sa, recently got social media users buzzing over his Instagram uploads.

While on his trip to the UK, the singer posed for some snapshots. He looked rather different in an eccentric ensemble in the photo stack shared online.

Source: Legit.ng