Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye stated that he originally intended to play professional football but instead became successful in the music business

Mr. P, as he is fondly called, took to social media on Friday night, May 5, 2023, to say that he was grateful for his musical career and regretted not pursuing football

Peter’s remark about his previous ambitions to play professional football stirred a flood of reactions online

Popular Nigerian singer and member of the P-Square music duo, Peter Okoye, has said he was destined to be a professional footballer, but fate drove him towards music.

In a late-night, Friday tweet, on May 5, 2023, Mr. P expressed his gratitude for having had a great career as a musician.

Peter Okoye shares throwback picture of his younger days as a footballer Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The musician admitted he wishes he was still playing football, though.

He stated that it may be entertaining to observe what life produces when it alters one's course for the future.

Mr P wrote, "Was supposed to be a soccer player or a professional footballer. But today I am grateful to be a professional and successful musician and artist.

When life changes the direction of your future, it might be fun to see where those new horizons take you. But I still wished I was playing football, though God bless us all in all we do."

Internet users react

@jjogbonna:

"Truth is you worked hard to be where you are today. Kudos."

@Afrobeat_World:

"The story of a football dream ended up as unknown Micheal Jason with African politicians corruption money to brag about.... NEXT !"

@Gagulus:

"You would have been an elite footballer! You sabi work for your goals."

@Anthony_11935:

"Is it true that u played with mikel Obi." surgery

