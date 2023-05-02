A Nigerian man could not hold his anger after watching his married nephew perform house chores for his wife

In tweets shared online, the man tackled his nephew and queried why he should be working for his wife

Social media users who came across the tweet going viral tackled the uncle for trying to instigate a fight

A Nigerian man has shared his experience with his uncle who recently visited his house.

According to him, the elderly man was not happy about the fact that his nephew was doing chores in the kitchen and even washing clothes.

As soon as he saw his nephew obeying his wife's request to help bring in washed clothes, the man raged in anger and tackled his nephew.

He blasted him for spoiling their family's reputation and queried why he should be doing house chores and even allowing his wife to drive his car. After a long time of bashing his nephew, he stormed out of the house.

The nephew identified as serial_ranter on Twitter shared the experience and it attracted lots of comments from netizens.

Social media reactions

Keny Chords said:

"Bottom line don't use anyone's home, marriage or relationship as a yardstick for yours. What works 4 me may not work 4 u. Keep an open mind & always communicate with % honesty. Relationship fail, when 1 party begins bottling Thier feelings 2 make d other feel better."

Oluwanifemi wrote:

"I don’t know where people get the notion that house chores is meant to be done by the woman alone. I pity Wetin most people Dey marry sha."

Oluwa Bukkem added:

"I actually ended a relationship because of this am a man issue. I remember is mood changing after 2 days visit while with him and when I asked what happened he said I didn't do his laundry and I looked at him and and I asked him if I didn't come for a visit will he do it?"

