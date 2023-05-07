Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate a career milestone with many fans

On his Twitter page, the Timeless crooner noted that he released his first single exactly 12 years ago

A number of netizens reacted to the news by congratulating the music star and also celebrating his growth in the industry

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now caused a buzz after celebrating a career milestone with fans on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the DMW boss tweeted about how he released his first single 12 years ago.

Fans join in as Davido celebrates 12 years after dropping first single. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the Timeless crooner, he is God’s child. He wrote:

“12 years ago today I dropped my first single … God’s child.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his tweet below:

Fans congratulate Davido 10 years after dropping his first single

News of Davido’s career milestone soon spread on social media and it got a number of people talking. Many netizens praised the music star as they spoke about his growth in the industry.

Read some of their comments below:

enochxchange_cr:

“EVERY SINCE THEN, HE IS CLASSIC❤️❤️❤️”

malikberrydmw:

“12 years in the game and still counting Godfather.”

bellotoheeb185:

“Not easy ,keep going higher Davido .more love less ego ooooo”

loner_stun3r:

“Elemi 9+ still solid ❄️”

successful_sunkid_01:

“And still standing strong.”

dequezgram:

“And many hits don drop over dem ❤️”

Cubana Chiefpriest rocks N1.5m agbada with N1m sneakers, fans say he doesn't look it

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is now making headlines over his recent video where he flaunted his expensive outfit.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the socialite shared a clip of himself rocking a brown agbada paired with sneakers.

Not stopping there, the socialite took to the caption of his post to reveal how much his outfit cost. According to him, he was wearing a N1.5 million agbada and a N1 million pair of Dior sneakers.

Shortly after the socialite flaunted his expensive outfit on social media, it raised numerous comments from netizens. Some of them shared their thoughts on how the expensive attire looked on Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Legit.ng