Top celebrated Nigerian singer Timaya went overboard this time with his love for eccentric fashion

The Dem Mama breakout star stirred reactions on social media with pictures of his recent outfit, giving a boisterous look of style

Timaya kept it simple with the unitary colour he showed off in his combination but took it wild on the statement

Talented Nigerian artist Timaya has caused a buzz online with his recent pictures on social media.

The dancehall maestro was seen in an unconventional fashion as his fans and followers rallied around the internet with questions about his outfit.

Timaya makes fashion statement

In the pictures the Dem Mama singer shared, he wore a black striped inner and a black leather bumpa jacket on black boyshorts to finish it up with a thigh-high black leather boot.

See the pictures below

Internet users react to Timaya’s new

unlimitedla:

"Bros!!! E be like say your trouser no download finish o! ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

florishbaba:

"Back view go too funny sha ."

official_djpopcorn:

"No be bum short be this so men don get their own too."

prankhottie:

"Make them learn from the best(davido) both dressing, lifestyle and how to sing them no go gree."

xom_mie:

"Kanye dey learn work."

oladaniel_:

"Make them hold am o before he enter market."

Timaya uses journey to stardom as inspiration

Nigerian dancehall superstar Timaya provoked happiness and nostalgia to his long-time fans.

The Dem Mama Records founder shared a throwback depicting how long he has stayed in the music business to make it this far.

The singer went on to hint at an important element that has aided his successful career, while many agreed, a good number of netizens countered him with their views.

Timaya’s baby mama shades him after seeing their children’s impressive scores

Nigerian singer Timaya isn’t one for social media drama but his baby mama, Barbara, took a swipe at him via her Snapchat page.

The mother of two couldn’t contain her excitement after seeing the impressive test scores of the kids they both share together.

A proud Barbara, who said her kids took after her, shared a picture of the scores on her page as she used the opportunity to shade the Cold Outside crooner.

She noted that their father, Timaya, is only ever concerned with anything that has to do with music or a woman’s big behind.

