"What have you done in your life?" Tonto Dikeh knocks critics as her old music video stirs reactions
- Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has responded to netizens who criticised her old music video titled Hi released nine years ago
- The mother of one, who once ventured into the music industry, said she refused to let people who can't navigate their life decorate hers
- Tonto's statement has sparked massive reactions from netizens; while many applauded her, others continued to criticise her
Popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared an old music video by Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh which stirred mixed reactions.
Many criticised the music video, which was shot nine years ago and made Tonto Dikeh react.
Tonto Dikeh says she raised the bar
In a comment on Tunde Ednut's post, the mother of one responded to her critics as she questioned what they have achieved in their lives.
She wrote:
"For those you saying this is not good can I ask what have you done in your life outside your comfort zone?? My video are were Lit thou!! Shout out to Me, i Dont thank myself enough for breaking boundaries, never giving up, never afraid to Fail , For never letting people who can’t navigate their lives decorate mine, for been Powerful and hated. AD STILL WINNING and FOR raising the BAR ON A ROLL…"
Netizens react to Tonto dikeh's comment
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
queenishma:
"My king ❤️❤️❤️❤️don’t border it just for fun we comment , because all this is the past u real put u best effort for this industry
iam_djoj:
"Truth be told the song remain small make e reach ..... I use to listen to the song back then anytime I feel like having headache."
alsunmoses:
"You can't handle simple criticism, how then can you grow? Did you expect everyone to clap for you and flatter you into believing it couldn't have been better?"
ismailmansur9:
"Be humble because normally na rubbish song be that."
teenieposhie1:
"@tontTo be completely honest, I thought the video was impressive, but I did not enjoy the music. The use of autotune was excessive, making it difficult to decipher the lyrics. It seemed like you were singing with a strained or emotional voice."
Meanwhile, Uche Maduagwu in a previous report via Legit.ng, took to social media with a post announcing that his former lover wants to return to his life.
According to the controversial star, the lady who left two years ago contacted him again after hearing of Tonto Dikeh’s Abuja land gift to him.
The actor wrote:
“Guys, I'm in shock right now, in fact, I'm speechless, my Ex Girlfriend who left me 2 years ago, suddenly started calling and begging to come back after she heard Tontolet gave me a Plot of Land in Abuja."
