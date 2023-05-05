Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s family drama is once again a topic of discussion on social media over a message from his second wife Judy Austin

Judy took to her Instagram page to heap words of praises on her man as she comforted him over the loss of his first son

According to Judy, Yul is a great man and he also made sure to react to her post in the comment section

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has once again got netizens talking about their marriage.

Just recently, Judy took to her official Instagram page to heap words of encouragement and praises on her man as he mourned the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

Judy’s comforting public message to Yul came shortly after the actor had taken to social media to thank the people who sympathised with him over the great loss.

Yul Edochie reacts as Judy Austin comforts him with sweet words on social media. Photos: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

In Judy’s post, the actress shared a photo of her husband and accompanied it with words of praise as she called him a great man. According to her, great men face great challenges.

In her words:

“Ezedike you’re a Great man. And Great men face great challenges. Your life is in God’s hands. Trust that he will lead you always. Remain strong.”

Yul Edochie reacts as Judy Austin shows him love on social media

Shortly after Judy praised and comforted Yul online, he took to her comment section to react. The Nollywood actor appreciated her for the kind words and also acknowledged her as his partner.

He wrote:

“Amen! Thank you, Ijele Odogwu.”

Netizens react as Judy Austin shows love to Yul Edochie on social media after his son’s death

A number of social media users were displeased with Judy’s open message to her husband. Some of them noted that she could have sent him a text message. Read some reactions below:

mr__temidayo:

“I no blame person wey become second wife , as every woman dream na to get husband. Na man wey no dey satisfied with one I blame.”

veevogee:

“Haven’t seen a stubborn second wife as Mrs Obasi ‍♀️‍♀️”

Funke_april:

“This woman’s courage would have been great if it were not towards somebody’s husband.”

Ife_luv12:

“She really needs to rest! Doing this to hurt his wife even while grieving. To what extent nah!! Y’all now see the woes of polygamy!!! Now I understand why the wife never wanted any of this.”

Kinky_vee:

“Imagine the source of your problems consoling you”

leaddyskincare:

“Why didn’t she go to his house or send a direct message? What’s this social media validation? I pray May finds comfort and reap the fruit of her labor in Jesus name”

thevc_store:

“I didn’t know they banned text messages ”

idnoblegram:

“Outside the media! Judy may be Yule’s favorite! Just saying respectfully”

bella_neky:

“This woman eh… u love insult”

maureen_mimidoo:

“If insensitivity was a person!!!”

lisa_ford_:

“Hyping him as if u are the main wife... This woman no get shame at all.”

iam_queene4ma:

“But this is very clear. She reposted a post and Yul replied with ijele Odogwu. Why still hating on her?”

sarayah27:

“Still wondering why this wasn’t sent as a text.. it is welll”

chichiana_:

“A personal text message would suffice Judy ”

Yul Edochie breaks silence on son's death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie finally spoke about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the hurting father recounted his last moment with his son.

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

