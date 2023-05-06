Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has made it clear that marriage is not yet in the books for her

Taking to social media, the movie star noted that she had been getting a lot of wedding invites and hoped it was not a sign from God

Tonto’s post caused a stir on social media after it went viral online and got many netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has caused an online buzz after she spoke about not being ready for marriage.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a note where she mused about how she had been getting a lot of wedding invitations in recent times.

According to her, she was hoping it’s not a sign from God because she is not yet ready for it. Tonto added that being in politics has now made her an ‘attendee’ of many events even when she’d rather sleep at home.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh admits she's not ready for marriage. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Her post reads in part:

“Lately I have been getting a lot of wedding invites. Hmmmmmmm Baba God I hope It’s not what I’m thinking because ya girl ain’t ready!!! Just leave me where I dey.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh reveals she is not ready for marriage

Tonto’s post on marriage soon made the rounds online and a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

ch.ocho1389:

“I like the fact that she's at peace with herself, which is the most important thing right now. Yes a good man adds to your happiness, but if not found, create one for yourself.”

ojerehighstar3:

“As today be Saturday now, Some people don marry the wrong person again ”

sommy.amanda:

“Imagination wan kill you”

secret_prime____:

“Minister of Toxic Affairs still dey get wedding invitations? ”

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

“Girl you have a beautiful heart, the right man will find you soon, you dress so well for events so who won’t invite you to their events?❤️”

Source: Legit.ng